Another truthful testimony 💉👊🔥

BREAKING:
The Government Is Now Admitting That The Increase In Heart Disease And Excess Deaths Are Due To COVID Vaccines.
Doctor Thomas Levy:
"Vaccines are causing heart injury in at least 2.8% of people who received the Covid injections"
"7 MILLION Americans now have hearts damaged by COVID vaccines"
