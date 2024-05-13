BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🌐✨ Changing the World with Frequency and Energy: A Discussion with John Baxter and Nicholas Veniamin at Anti Aging Bed ✨🌐
45 views • 12 months ago

Join the conversation where innovation meets impact! John Baxter and Nicholas Veniamin delve into the transformative powers of frequency and energy at Anti Aging Bed. 🛌⚡️ Discover how grounding technology, frequency adjustments, and vibration therapies are not just concepts but real tools reshaping wellness and longevity. This engaging discussion will enlighten you on the science behind the technology and its potential to revolutionize how we live.


Tune in and be part of the movement that's setting new standards in health innovation. Let's harness the power of frequency and energy together! 🌟🔋


Find us at or learn more at https://www.youtube.com/@antiagingbed


#AntiAgingBed #FrequencyPower #EnergyHealing #GroundingTech #HealthRevolution

