Parashah 1: Bereshit-In The Beginning

• The Law, or Yahuah’s instructions for us, have been around
for a long time…since the beginning.
• Yes, you are your brother’s keeper.
• Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it.
• We’ve been lied to, and it continues and intensifies.
Mountain Torah Fellowship YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@mountaintorahfellowship389
Heart of the Tribe YouTube Channel:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.