Parashah 1: Bereshit-In The Beginning
Heart of the Tribe
Published a month ago

• The Law, or Yahuah’s instructions for us, have been around

for a long time…since the beginning.

• Yes, you are your brother’s keeper.

• Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it.

• We’ve been lied to, and it continues and intensifies.


Mountain Torah Fellowship YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@mountaintorahfellowship389


Heart of the Tribe YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@HeartoftheTribe

