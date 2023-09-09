UKRAINIAN MILITARY SHAKES THE FRONT TO PLEASE PATRONS FROM US

With the arrival of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Kiev, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have intensified their operations at the front in an attempt to demonstrate at least some successes from their counteroffensive.

To the south of Orekhov, positional battles and artillery duels continue near Rabotino. In the area of Verbovoye, several Ukrainian groups tried to probe the Russian defense with small attacks, but retreated under heavy fire. After a long pause, Ukrainian forces attempted to attack Russian positions near Kamenskoye in the area of Pyatikhatki, but failed.

Meanwhile, Russian aviation continues pounding Ukrainian rear areas in the Zaporozhye region. Under the strikes of Russian heavy bombs, Ukrainian forces attempt to gain footholds in the recently captured areas to continue their advance.

The main direction of the Ukrainian offensive operations in recent days has been the Novodonetskoe-Novomayorskoye front line located to the southeast of Velikaya Novoselka. So far, Ukrainian attempts to break through the Russian defenses and move forward to force the Shaitanka River failed. The Russian Marines deployed in the area pushed the enemy back to their original positions. The settlements remain under full Russian control.

The situation remains tense in the Kherson direction, where a group of about 30 Ukrainian servicemen landed on Pereyaslavsky Island in an attempt to gain a bridgehead and further attack Novaya Kakhovka. Russian forces quickly spotted the enemy’s maneuver. As a result, the Ukrainian group was reportedly destroyed, those who survived were evacuated to the western bank of the Dnieper.

Meanwhile, a Russian advance was reported in the town of Maryinka in the Donetsk urban agglomeration. The front line in this area has remained almost unchanged for many months; but in recent weeks, the fighters of the Russian 150th division managed to move deeper into the Ukrainian defense in the western part of the town. Footage from the front confirmed the fighting is ongoing about 300 meters from the western border of Maryinka.

Also, Russian assault groups managed to advance in the area of Krasnogorovka, where the Ukrainian military was reportedly knocked out of a heavily fortified stronghold, which they had held for more than 9 years.

The strikes of Russian missiles and drones on military and industrial facilities throughout Ukraine do not stop.

On the morning of September 8, large explosions thundered in the city of Krivoy Rog in the Dnipropetrovsk region. At night, Russian kamikaze drones again struck targets in the Odessa region. The day before, Ukrainian officials reported the most powerful raid on the Odessa region since the beginning of the Russian special operation.

The intense strikes on Ukrainian port infrastructure leave no hope for the Kiev regime to restore the grain deal and also denies the use the Black Sea coast for attacks on Russian territory.

https://southfront.press/ukrainian-military-shakes-the-front/



