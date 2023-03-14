Dissolving The Divides of Gender with Logan Hart | episode 12

This topic has been quite the challenging one for many people to have conversations & interactions about, and since the turn of the century, the challenge has turned into an arduous struggle, which has left Men and woman (including whatever people want to identify as in-between) at odds.. Now, for those who understand cosmic/Universal/Natural Law and how it's stated in the Hermetica that there are only 2 forms of manifested expressions of gender.





This is one of the biggest divides humanity has to reconcile if we want to truly live in this collective consciousness harmoniously on the trajectory towards a society of sovereignty. It always starts with the individual aligning to their true self and the laws of nature, including objective morality for lack of a better term. The divide and conquer tactics have targeted the family unit and both genders to such an extent that some people today cannot even define what a woman is and kids today growing up are more confused and chemically imbalanced than ever.. This is not where humanity should be in 2023, where every day in the present is a reflection of the current height of human evolution, which is so far away from our true potential as a species and stewards of this beautiful earth.





Logan Hart is currently the lone wolf with producing everything over at @TheWizardFactory where there is some really great interviews, chats and shorts regarding a variety of consciousness expanding subjects and ways of betterment.





Video With Mark Binet

