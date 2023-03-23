The Truth About Fluoride - We Were Lied To.... Again

Flouride has been a part of our drinking water and toothpaste for many, many years now. The problem is that nobody told us that fluoride is a toxic by-product and there are even studies (which have been hushed up over the years) that show that this toxin lowers IQ levels and can even calcify the Pineal gland.

Video Source:

'Redacted News' with Clayton & Natali Morris

Closing theme music:

'Distorted Doom' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted

News or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.









pc thu20:19