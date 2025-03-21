Tim Walz + Team Blue are Degenerates Praying for Destruction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tim waltz recently appeared at Town hall in Wisconsin, and on the fact that Tesla stock was going down due to the domestic terrorism, the leftists. thank God he did not get into office. All team blew, the Democrats do, is cheer on destruction and tearing down the magnificent work of others. Elon Musk is a hero, Walz is a zero.