Lowes worker fired after 13 years for trying to stop shoplifters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'The Big Weekend Show' panelists discuss reports a Lowes employee was fired after attempting to stop shoplifters from stealing roughly $2,000 worth of merchandise. #foxnews #fox
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html