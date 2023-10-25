BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Japan Now Claims Fukushima Nuclear Meltdowns Never Happened
Dana Durnford
Dana Durnford
178 views • 10/25/2023

Terrifying news On July 13th 2023 South Korea Taiwan China and Japan are claiming that nothing got out of Fukushima multiply nuclear meltdowns despite the facts 4 reactors lost their entire decades of nuclear fuel inventories . Each reactor had about 10 reactor cores stored at the top of each reactor building in the fuel pools and have been turned into radioactive fallout .

By the way welcome to my new channel on Brighteon dot com website I will do my best to get you informed on what is the biggest event humanity has ever faced .  As I am a new user to Brighteon Sincerely yours Dana Durnford

radiationnuclear powerfukushimaiaeacarbon free
