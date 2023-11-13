The Work of the Holy Spirit-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-NOV 12 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesus Tells His Disciples That He Will Go Away and the Comforter Would Come; and "When He Is Come, He Will Reprove the World of Sin, and of Righteousness, and of Judgment."--And What All That Does Mean; and How It Is That God Spares His People from Blasphemy Against the Holy Ghost. And How We Can Live for God [Only by Fellowship with Him]. Concludes with Two of the Biggest Sins and One of Best Things God Gives.