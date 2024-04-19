Most Viral Moments, John-Henry Westen Show





April 19, 2024





Kyle Clement, assistant to well-known exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger, explains why demons hate Latin. Latin, as Clement explains, is the sacred “language of the court” which a priest uses with great authority. Latin is also unchanging, such that the demons cannot misconstrue Latin to their own twisted ends. Latin is also the original language in the Rite of Exorcism, as written by St. Charles Borromeo.





Learn even more about the Rite of Exorcism from Kyle Clement, who has spent 25 years assisting at exorcisms, by watching the full show now: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/exorcist-assistant-warns-against-doors-to-the-demonic/?utm_source=rumble





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4q71bn-3-reasons-why-the-devil-hates-latin.html