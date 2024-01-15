Create New Account
The Big Lie: Jefferson and War with the Barbary States
Tenth Amendment Center
Both left and right have been more than happy to perpetuate a huge lie in order to justify unilateral executive war powers never delegated to the president in the Constitution. They do this by telling a false story of how Thomas Jefferson responded to the Barbary Pirates in 1801. Learn what really happened with a timeline of events.


Path to Liberty: January 15, 2024

