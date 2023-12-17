Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Lone Zebra | Episode 012 | Love Yourself
channel image
The Lone Zebra
0 Subscribers
21 views
Published 2 months ago

Invest in the best thing going….YOU! Self care is important for your health. Learning to take time to love yourself and stop putting your needs last. Today I share the story of my “bust a gut” and how I survived. In hindsight I should have called the ambulance, I’m lucky I made it. I call it divine intervention, a guardian angel…I’m grateful to be alive and here with you. I learned a lot after this experience and it’s spurred me on to figure out why. If I can help others with my story, my research and virtually reaching out in love to help them heal...I’ll keep talking!

Keywords
genetic mutationspotsmcasdaoself careedshistamine intolerancesighi food list

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket