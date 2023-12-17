The Lone Zebra | Episode 012 | Love Yourself

Invest in the best thing going….YOU! Self care is important for your health. Learning to take time to love yourself and stop putting your needs last. Today I share the story of my “bust a gut” and how I survived. In hindsight I should have called the ambulance, I’m lucky I made it. I call it divine intervention, a guardian angel…I’m grateful to be alive and here with you. I learned a lot after this experience and it’s spurred me on to figure out why. If I can help others with my story, my research and virtually reaching out in love to help them heal...I’ll keep talking!
