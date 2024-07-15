Beast wound by Sword and did Live

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leeland Jones:“With the recent events we wanted to post a short video on the famous “head wound” of Rev 13. Is this the fulfillment of "the beast which had the wound by a sword, and did live.?
Also go to leelandjones.com, then “video Courses” then, “7 Trumpets” and find “Trump Antichrist” playlist for the other part of this prophecy.::