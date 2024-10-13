Unlock the Health Benefits of Coconut Water & Coconut Flakes + Easy, Delicious Recipes to Try

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Buy lab-verified products now at BrighteonStore.com
Organic Coconut Water Powder 12oz (340g)
Organic Coconut Chips 5 oz (141 g)
Hydrate Elementals - Organic Coconut Water and Aquamin 10 oz (283g)
Collagen Peptide Chocolate Coconut Drink Mix 8oz (227g)
Recipe 1: Tropical Coconut Water Smoothie
Ingredients:
1 cup coconut water
1/2 cup fresh pineapple chunks
1/2 banana
1 tablespoon coconut flakes
Ice cubes
---Watch video for full instructions---
Recipe 2: Coconut Flake Granola
Ingredients:
2 cups rolled oats
1 cup coconut flakes
1/4 cup honey or maple syrup
1/4 cup melted coconut oil
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
---Watch video for full instructions---
Recipe 3: Coconut Water Chia Pudding
Ingredients:
1 cup coconut water
1/4 cup chia seeds
1 tablespoon coconut flakes
Fresh fruit for topping (e.g., berries, mango)
---Watch video for full instructions---
Check out other healthy collections
🔴 Survival items and Preparedness products