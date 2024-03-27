BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ECLIPSES EXPLAINED ON FLAT EARTH
FlatEarthVideo
FlatEarthVideo
21 followers
239 views • 03/27/2024

ECLIPSES EXPLAINED ON FLAT EARTH - Why or how can the moon be visible and away from the sun DURING an eclipse, as has happened many times in the past...???

Watch PAST HALF WAY point, because that is where the solution is revealed...

Transcript
among the top  flatter channels on youtube with the highest subscriber counts oliver ibanez currently holds second place with   subscribers but many of us english speakers have never even heard of him that is because his channel is entirely in spanish so today i’m going to translate one of his videos for you that he made back in about eclipses please enjoy

WATCH TO THE END!!


Keywords
flat eartheclipsemystery solved
