11/9/23 GOP Debates Trumped! FBI/DOJ Gulag, HPV anticancer #HumanityAwake

11/9/23: Trump’s Miami Rally viewership was larger than the NBC rhino debates with less than 5m views across platforms (CMA & Survivor get higher views), meanwhile FBI Funding for new facility in MD would make it larger than the pentagon with $300m TP $. The FBI televised manhunt for Greg Yettman for J Six gulag witch-hunt meant to strike fear into MAGA patriots. We, The People, stand unafraid against Cartel Babylon’s attempted globalist war against the USA!

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!

Here are the links for today’s video:

The amazing Ben Garrison! Thumbnail for today's video. You can view his cartoons and buy his art:

https://grrrgraphics.com/

Call Speaker Mike Johnson! Request him to investigate the treatment of Owen Shroyer in Oakdale federal prison in LA:

202-225-3121. or use the BillBlaster App to get direct lines for Johnson or your representative and senator:

https://billblasterapp.org/

Visit CondemnedUSA and help support the prisoners of the American gulag:

https://condemnedusa.com/

Addresses of American gulag prisoners for Veterans' Day letter writing campaign! Send a letter and help lift their spirits!

Joseph Biggs, Reg. No. 26257-509, USP Atlanta, US Penitentiary, PO Box 150160, Atlanta GA 30315

Zachary Rehl, Reg. No. 34945-509, FCI Petersburg Medium, Federal Correction Institution, PO Box 1000, Petersburg, VA 23804

Owen Shroyer, Reg. No. 05937-107, FCI Oakdale I, Federal Correctional Institution, PO Box 5000, Oakdale, LA 71463

Enrique Tarrio, Reg. No. 26257-609, FCI Manchester, Federal Correctional Institution, PO Box 4000, Manchester, KY 40962

Dominic Pezzola, Reg. No. 25870-509, FCI Butner Medium II, Federal Correctional Institution, PO Box 1500, Butner, NC 27509

Sgt. Greg Yettman surrenders to FBI after 3 day manhunt:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/11/breaking-j6-fugitive-gregory-yetman-surrenders-fbi-after/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/11/update-fbi-offers-10000-reward-information-j6-protester/

Former Senator McSally sexually assaulted on Missouri River running trail and NO massive police hunt for the offender:

https://resistthemainstream.com/former-us-senator-sexually-assaulted/

Petroleum processing plant run by Sound Resource Solutions explodes outside Houston, TX:

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/nov/08/texas-shepherd-chemical-plant-explosion

Learn about EMP threat and protection:

https://emptaskforce.us/

Deborah Tavares breaks down the Hydrogen Fuel nefarious scam:

https://odysee.com/@StopTheCrime:d/2023-10-13-WAR---NEW-Fuel-Hydrogen-from-Water---MASSIVE-BRAIN-CONTROL---Patents-Prove-This:2

More on the attempt to take over the Armenian Christian of the Old City in Jerusalem:

https://www.dw.com/en/jerusalems-armenian-quarter-faces-upheaval/a-66051340

You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!

YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

For ALL Viewers,10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv



(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

https://locals.com/feed/21008/you-are-free-tv

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!