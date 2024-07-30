The SS failed JFK, RFK, and will have another complete failure soon.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The full video can be found here:
rumble.com/v58x5kd-the-secret-service-scandal-keeps-getting-uglier-ep.-2296-07292024.html
From this Channel:
rumble.com/c/Bongino
2024 Sequence of Events:
June 27th -Debate
July 13th -Assassination Attempt
July 19th -CrowdStrike Outage
July 21st -Biden Withdraws
July 22nd -House Oversight on Assassination Attempt
July 23rd -Cheatle resignation