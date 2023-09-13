BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

👑👹 Prince Andrew Accused of Sexually Abusing Children in Ukraine - Child Organ Harvesting and Trafficking Also Happening There
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
128 views • 09/13/2023

Real Truth Real News

While everyone was distracted by the mainstream media’s latest news cycles, Prince Andrew was accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy during a diplomatic visit to Ukraine earlier this year. But rather than reporting on the credible allegations coming out of Ukraine against Prince Andrew, the media have done everything they can to cover up the scandal, protect the abusers and ensure the global child sex trafficking network, which is worth hundreds of billions of dollars per year, remains an open secret.
Video source: The Peoples Voice on Rumble
.
⭐️🛑 Order Ivermectin - Hydroxychloroqine - Azithromycin (Z-Pack), Budesonide and Other Meds Online : www.BodywisePharmacy.com
.
🛑 Dr. Peter McCullough Recommends "Spike Support" With Nattokinase to Dissolve the Spike Protein From the Covid Jab, You Can Find it Here: https://tinyurl.com/5n99uvjv Use Discount Code: "GAILHENDRICKS" for 10% Off at Checkout!
.
🛑 Covid Vaccine Detox: www.DiamondzDetox.com
.
🛑 EDTA Chelation Cream Detoxifies Heavy Metals, Graphene, Parasites, Nano Particles and More. Info and Where to Purchase EDTA: https://tinyurl.com/4fv7s43m
.
🛑 Dr. Zev Zelenko's Awesome Products Include "Z-Detox" For Covid Vaccine Protection - "Z-Flu" Protection Against Colds and Flu and "Z-Shield" which helps defend against dormant viruses. All Products Can Be Found Here: https://tinyurl.com/yc8zhusw
.
🛑 Purchase "Clean Slate" by ROOT Brands - It Provides a Full Body Detox and Healing From Damage Caused By the Covid Vaccine Ingredients: https://therootbrands.com/bodywisecbd
ROOT Brands CEO Christina Rahm Explains Her Incredible Products in This Video: https://tinyurl.com/bddyekfu
.
🛑 High Grade Zeolite for Full Body Vaccine Detox: https://tinyurl.com/53uxv89j
.
🛑 Chlorine Dioxide (MMS): Info and Purchase Link: https://tinyurl.com/43kdtmr3
.
⭐️♥️⭐️ If You Find My Work Helpful Please Consider a Contribution To My "Real Truth Real News" Rumble Channel and Website - I LOVE Keeping You All Informed! https://ko-fi.com/RealTruthRealNews
.
▶️ My Alternative Remedies and Detox Blog: www.DiamondzUltimateHealth.com
▶️ My RealTruthRealNews Information Website: www.RealTruthRealNews.com
▶️ Follow Me on Telegram For World and Health News: https://t.me/RealTruthRealNews

Keywords
ukrainechild traffickingorgan harvestingchild sex traffickingprince andrewreal truth real news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy