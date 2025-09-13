BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Faith Under Fire: America's Awakening To Persecution #FaithUnderFire #ChristianPersecution
LastChristian
LastChristian
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 4 days ago

Tune in to Faith Under Fire, a compelling one-hour special brought to you by Evangelical Press Association members David Paxton and JD Williams as part of the internationally syndicated Last Christian Radio Show (www.lastchristian.net). Airing nightly at 9:00pm Eastern, 8:00pm Central, this program delivers unfiltered truth from a constitutional conservative, evangelical Christian perspective.


Divided into four impactful segments, it exposes the escalating persecution of Christians in America and across the globe, rooted in biblical principles and a steadfast commitment to America’s Judeo-Christian heritage and Israel’s divine covenant.


Drawing from the latest headlines, including the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025, Paxton and Williams, renowned for their dynamic clarity and prophetic insight, the show provides scriptural wisdom, real-time updates, and practical steps for believers to stand firm. Faith Under Fire is a beacon of hope and action for a world under spiritual siege.


Available on major audio and video platforms, including the Last Christian network’s global reach across AM, FM, DAB, shortwave, and digital platforms.


For More Information, Please visit www.lastchristian.net

Keywords
americaconservativeisraelchurchfaithreligious freedomcharlie kirkassassinationsupportbiblical truthchristian persecutionunityend times prophecylast christianfaith under siegeevangelical christian constitutionaldavid paxton jd williamsprayer for nationanti-persecution movementchristianity conservative values
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy