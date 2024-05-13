U.S. Gov can't go bankrupt because "WE PRINT THE MONEY". Money Printing Cycle Explained.

Money Printing Debt-Bonds-Taxes Cycle Explained.

"Who is financing the governments? Entonces, ?Quien Financia al gobierno? Government is financed by treasury bonds [Debt Bond]. Paper. And who buys the treasury bonds? Mostly the FED [Federal Reserve, a private bank.] And how does the FED buy the treasury bonds? By printing money. And what backing does the FED have for that money being printed? The treasury bonds themselves [are the backing]. So basically, you finance the government by printing money out of thin air [you create it electronically with keystrokes on a keypad]. Someone could ask, so if the government can print unlimited amounts of money out of thin air, why do they collect taxes? ...If they can print unlimited amounts of money, why would they need taxes? The answer is simple, but it is very shocking. The real problem is that you pay high taxes only to uphold the ILLUSION that you are funding the government, which you are not. Shocking. But it is true. The government is funded by money printing. Paper backed with paper. A bubble that will inevitably burst...." ~ Nayib Bukele, President El Salvador

FULL PRESENTATION : Your money is going to $0. The Bitcoin Express on Youtube. U.S. Gov can't go bankrupt because "we print the money". MONEY PRINTING EXPLAINED.

