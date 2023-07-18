BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🐾 Find The Perfect Match: Adoption Journey 🏠🐶
Finding Genius Podcast
12 views • 07/18/2023

Mission K9 Rescue is a non-profit organization committed to finding loving homes for our precious pups. 🐾💙

Bob Bryant explains that Mission K9 Rescue adoption process is selective, ensuring the perfect match for both dog and adopter.

We don't always post pictures of all our dogs on social media to avoid rushed adoptions based solely on appearance.

Join our program and discover the language skills of our trained dogs. They understand German, Czechoslovakian, French, and English. 🐕🌍

Did you know Navy is bilingual in French and Czech? Impressive, right?

We'll guide you in communicating with your new furry friend. For example, "boo foof" means "heel" in German. 🗣️🎾

To learn more and listen to the full episode, click the link http://bit.ly/3qot0r7.

🎧📲 Let's find your perfect match and create a forever home together! 🏠❤️🐶

Keywords
dog loversadoption journeyworking dogs
