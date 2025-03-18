BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
💥GAZA: Israel resumed massive airstrikes on the Gaza Strip overnight - part 3
💥Israel resumed massive airstrikes on the Gaza Strip overnight.

"This occurred after Hamas repeatedly refused to release our hostages and rejected all proposals received from U.S. President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and mediators. At this moment, the IDF is attacking targets of the Hamas terrorist organization across the Gaza Strip to achieve the war objectives set by the political leadership, including the release of all our hostages, both alive and dead," stated Netanyahu's office.

According to Palestinian sources, at least 330 people were killed overnight.

