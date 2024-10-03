WEF Insider Says Iron Dome Was 'Switched Off' in Inside Job To Spark World War 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Iran’s attacks on Israel are part of an elaborate “inside job” by the global elite who are working to ensure the conflict will ignite a “holy war” that will rapidly spiral out of control into World War Three, paving the way for the elite to install a “one world government.”
According to an insider, recent events in the Middle East, including the Israel-Hamas war and now the conflict with Iran have been planned by the global elite and are now playing out to the letter – with the ultimate goal of shaping the world in their own image.
But there is just one problem for the globalists and their plans to spark World War 3 and enslave the human race. Their plans rely on the people of the world remaining ignorant – and we are not going to let that happen.
Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.
- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com
- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet
Mirrored - The People's Voice
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/