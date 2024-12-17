BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Neither Batman nor the Good Samaritan: A Christian View Of Self-Defense in the Daniel Penny Case"
uncommonsense1
uncommonsense1
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 6 months ago

In this episode of Uncommon Sense in Current Times, we dive into the controversial Daniel Penny verdict, with tensions running high between different perspectives on justice, self-defense, and vigilantism. As Al Sharpton and BLM label Penny's actions as vigilantism, we explore the broader implications of this claim—comparing Penny’s actions to those of iconic vigilantes like Batman. Is he truly a vigilante, or was he simply defending himself and others in a moment of crisis?

We also tackle the divide within the Christian community: liberal Christians argue that we should never take a life, while conservative Christians praise Penny as a modern-day Good Samaritan. What does the Bible say about our duty to protect and defend others? Can there be a biblical justification for self-defense and defending others in the face of danger?

Join us as we unpack these complex issues, challenge popular narratives, and reflect on how biblical principles can guide us in today's polarized world.


Twitter/X: https://x.com/peter_demos

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PeterDemosOfficial

Website: https://www.peterdemos.org/

Keywords
postcontentsafe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy