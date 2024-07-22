BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Cool Water | Marty Robbins | Lyrics
Wayfaring Gal
Wayfaring Gal
6 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • 9 months ago

This is an old western ballad sung by Marty Robbins with his distinctive voice from my childhood days. What a great song of perseverance, or what the Bible calls “Importunity” (Luke 11:8). Never give up the search for the Truth of life and the revelation of Jesus Christ, which is why we are to walk the narrow way to be authentically born again. After becoming a Christian in 1999 I started reading and studying the Bible with a real THIRST for the truth. It was then that I realized “water” was a code word for God’s Divine Agape Love.


Lyrics


All day I've faced a barren waste

Without the taste of water, cool water

Old Dan and I with throats burned dry

And souls that cry for water

Cool, clear water


The nights are cool and I'm a fool

Each star's a pool of water, cool water

And with the dawn I'll wake and yawn

And carry on to water

Cool, clear water


Keep a-movin', Dan, don't you listen to him, Dan

He's a devil, not a man

And he spreads the burnin' sand with water

Dan, can you see that big, green tree?

Where the water's runnin' free

And it's waitin' there for you and me?

Water, cool, clear water


The shadows sway and seem to say

"Tonight we pray for water, cool water"

And way up there He'll hear our prayer

And show us where there's water

Cool, clear water


Keep a-movin', Dan, don't you listen to him, Dan

He's a devil, not a man

And he spreads the burnin' sand with water

Dan, can you see that big, green tree?

Where the water's runnin' free

And it's waitin' there for you and me?

Water, cool, clear water

Cool, clear water


____________________


Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled. (Matt 5:6)

____________________


https://www.WayfaringGal.com



Keywords
jesussalvationinspirationalchristianmusicfaithbeliefencouragementstrait gatenarrow waycountry-western
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy