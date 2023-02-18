How Darwin's Theory of Evolution created the Eugenics cult that is pushing Transhumanism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of TishTalk, I speak to Matt Ehret (Author of
the Clash of America series) about how Darwin's Theory of Evolution created the
Eugenics cult that believes in a depopluation agenda. We discuss the dangers of
adopting worldviews based on eugenics programming that has a goal of a creating
conflict and scarcity in a dumbed down society that is easier to control and
dominate. We review the history of Eugenics and why the globalists are
resorting to AI now to force their New World Order Godless Agenda.