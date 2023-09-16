The 9/11 Emergency: From Gladio to Gun Grabbing - #NewWorldNextWeek

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw529/
This week on the New World Next Week: the 9/11 legacy continues to reverberate as the national emergency renewal ritual repeats; NATO's false flag shenanigans are part of the latest Gladio trial in Italy; and the New Mexico gun grab psyop can be read in many ways.
CSID: 33db0f4eea9a285b
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co