Part 6 Hakoniwa Box World The secret of 3d adjuster system What is an adjuster? And what is the role of the moon?

Assignments from the Soto world. And ego-consciousness created by the brain and vision in the boxed world; ‘adjusters’ may intervene when bugs and malware occur due to interference of consciousness in the 3-D world. What is an adjuster? And what is the role of the moon? From this talk, you will gradually understand how the Earth works!