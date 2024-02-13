Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 13, 2024 - WORLD IN CHAOS - Lawlessness prevails as squatters steal private homes and China builds terminator ROBOT ARMIES

- Donating vitamin C to a nonprofit organization and a funny dog photo. (0:03)

- Recent events, including church shooting and transgender shooter. (6:22)

- Mass shootings and transgenderism. (10:35)

- Israeli actions in Gaza and genocide. (15:10)

- Israeli government's actions and their impact on the country and its people. (25:48)

- Immigration in the US, with a focus on Arizona and Texas. (31:01)

- US border security and squatting issues. (36:08)

- Lawlessness in America and squatters taking over homes. (40:04)

- Chinese military robots and drones. (52:43)

- Survival strategies in a chaotic world. (58:16)

- Acquiring silver for different age groups and income levels. (1:08:14)

- Using cryptocurrency for private transactions and avoiding surveillance. (1:19:14)

- Financial markets, privacy coins, and the potential for a bond market crisis. (1:21:27)

- Banking sector losses and market instability. (1:26:39)

- Silver-backed cryptocurrency and its potential benefits. (1:38:06)

- Decentralized silver-backed cryptocurrency and e-commerce integration. (1:44:26)

- Manipulated silver prices and potential market dislocation. (1:57:01)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/