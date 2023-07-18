Gaetz is introducing legislation to DEFUND Jack Smith’s witch hunt against President Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: I will be introducing legislation to DEFUND Jack Smith’s witch hunt against President Trump.
They are attacking our democracy and engaging in election interference right now.
The United States Congress has the capability to stop this election interference, and we must act immediately!
(Firebrand with Matt Gaetz, 07/18/23)
