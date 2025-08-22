Employees of the FSB of Russia in the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic suppressed the activities of an agent group of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, consisting of two Russian citizens born in 1987 and born in 1997, involved in the bombings in March and December 2024 of the cars of an employee of the government of the Kherson region and a former high-ranking employee of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia for the DPR, as well as in the preparation of terrorist attacks against the head of one from the municipalities of the DPR and the commander of the volunteer battalion participating in the SVR.

As a result of operational and investigative measures, it was established that a resident of Donetsk, born in 1987, was recruited by Ukrainian special services in 2022 as a resident. He was tasked with preparing terrorist attacks, recruiting perpetrators, and providing them with explosive devices. The attacker maintained contact with his handler via the Telegram messenger.

To carry out the tasks assigned by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the resident engaged a confidential collaborator, a man born in 1997, who visited Moscow twice in 2023 on behalf of a Ukrainian intelligence officer to conduct reconnaissance of the Russian journalist's residence.

The Investigative Department of the Federal Security Service of Russia for the DPR has initiated a criminal case against the members of the agent group for crimes under Article 275 (treason), Part 2, Part 3 of Article 205 (terrorist act), and Part 1 of Article 222.1 (illegal circulation of explosives or explosive devices) of the Criminal Code of Russia. The defendants have given confessions. At the request of the investigative body, the court has chosen the measure of restraint of detention.

A set of operational measures and investigative actions is being carried out to document the illegal activities of the detainees and to search for the organizer of the crimes.

The Federal Security Service of Russia once again draws the attention of citizens to the fact that the special services of Ukraine are not reducing their activity in searching for potential perpetrators of terrorist acts and sabotage in the Internet space, social networks, and Telegram and WhatsApp messaging apps in order to destabilize the situation.

