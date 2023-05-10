InfoWars - Laura Loomer - Deep State Caught Secretly Meeting at the International Spy Museum in Washington DC to Steal the 2024 Election - 5-09-2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A group of some of the nation’s most notorious election fraud deniers and election officials, including anti-Trump Secretaries of State, secretly gathered at CEIR’s Soros-tied and Zuckerberg-funded Election Summit in Washington DC on May 8 and May 9 called, “Summit on American Democracy.” Laura Loomer of https://loomered.com/ joins Alex Jones to report.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-democrat-operatives-hold-summit-at-spy-museum-to-discuss-how-to-restore-public-trust-ahead-of-2024-election/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/maricopa-county-election-supervisor-confronted-at-zuckerberg-funded-meeting/