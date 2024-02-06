BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
I'm Speechless. The BEST Apocalypse Tent. Period
High Hopes
High Hopes
206 views • 02/06/2024

Canadian Prepper


Feb 6, 2024


Incredible build quality and great design. And a great form factor thats solar compatible.


Use coupon code SURVIVAL PREPPERfor 10% off all of these items

Get this INFLATABLE TENT

https://canadianpreparedness.com/search?type=product&q=panda*+inflatable*&shpxid=3efecd32-87ad-40f3-852d-99e7ff49c49f


Get this SOLAR PANEL

https://canadianpreparedness.ca/search?type=product&q=powerfilm*


Get the WOODSTOVE

https://canadianpreparedness.ca/search?type=product&q=woodstove*


Get the IGLOO SLEEPING BAG

https://canadianpreparedness.ca/search?type=product&q=sleeping*+bag*+igloo*


Get the FOLDING TITANIUM OVEN

http://tinyurl.com/2z2yesd5


Get the FOAM MATTRESS

http://tinyurl.com/ys3hs4wb


Get the KEROSENE LANTERN

https://canadianpreparedness.ca/search?type=product&q=kerosene*


Get the AXE

http://tinyurl.com/dy5u3dxn


Get the BUGOUTROLL ORGANIZER

https://canadianpreparedness.ca/search?type=product&q=bugout*+roll*


Get the PREPPING FOOD

https://canadianpreparedness.ca/collections/food


Get the FUR MITTS

https://canadianpreparedness.ca/search?type=product&q=fur*


The Apocalypse is a given at this point. Prepare for it here.

Use discount code SURVIVALPREPPER for 10% off

https://canadianpreparedness.com/


GET EMERGENCY PRESCRIPTION MEDS AND ANTIBIOTICS (affiliate link)

https://jasemedical.com/canadianprepper


GET WHOLESALE FREEZE DRIED FOOD US COUPON CODE 'CanadianPrepper'

https://tinyurl.com/nhhtddh6


Get MREs

https://canadianpreparedness.com/products/xmre-meals-ready-to-eat-mres-12-pack?_pos=1&_sid=758fa6615&_ss=r&shpxid=3a6e2a19-6b81-45fa-baa7-17e297165262


Get Freeze Dryer

https://canadianpreparedness.ca/search?type=product&q=harvest*+right*


GET GOLD AND SILVER FROM A VETTED REPUTABLE COMPANY (affiliate links)

IN CANADA

https://silvergoldbull.ca/?cjevent=0f591ce8f3ba11ed83c6938d0a1eba23&cjdata=MXxOfDB8WXww

IN USA

https://silvergoldbull.com/?cjevent=1d5c4e64f3ba11ed83c6938d0a1eba23&cjdata=MXxOfDB8WXww


Gasmasks and Protective Equipment

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/first-aid


Emergency Food Supplies

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/food


Survival Tools

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/all-tools


Shelter and Sleep Systems

https://www.canadianpreparedness.com/product-categories/shelter


Water Filtration

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/water-filtration


Cooking Systems

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/cookware


Silky Saws

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/silky-saws-canadian-prepper


Flashlights & Navigation

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/electronics


Survival Gear/ Misc

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/protection-hunting


Fire Starting

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/fatrope-firestarter-canadian-prepper


Hygiene

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/towels


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iGnJwmbDhK0

preppingsurvivalsolarapocalypsetentcanadian prepperinflatable
