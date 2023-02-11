Good News: I Suudenly Fell on the Floor Yesterday and Was Wobbly Until a Doctor's Podcast on Brighteon Came to My Aid .. So, I Thank ..

I Suudenly Fell on the Floor Yesterday and Was Wobbly Until









SUMMARY.

This is a continuation of prior self-experiments to prevent moi dyed sadden lee. Perf collapsed from ~9 to 2.2 cuz of lapse from successful protocol. Caused right leg to give way yeterday; fell on the floor. Was wobbly. Restarted protocol this morning along with the addition of new, obscure, complex sulfur pharmacology per Dr Seneff's iHealth podcast.





https://www.brighteon.com/41d9baa0-3420-4035-a3e4-db58df05563a





Result: Perf Index jumped to 5.8 in just hours. All other parameters also improved. Knee is walking without supports. Feeling 95% right now. Resolved within the same day.

The average perf for a male of my age is 5.3

The Law of Appreciation requires me to thank Drs. Weston A. Price, Mikovits, Seneff, iHealth, Mike Adams, inventors of the TDP lamp, the terahertz wave beads, Bob Beck Sota pemf, 550uT repelling mag therapy beads, as well as ghee and organic farmers. Also Abraham Hicks. Makers of my artificial sunlight devices covering low 300nm to 1200nm.

N.B. Sam-e, epsom salt, gluthathione, true cinnamon, egg yolks, msm, etc etc, are sulfur-derived.



