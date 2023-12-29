REVELAÇÕES CÓSMICAS - Episódio 6 - 1º Temporada - Gigantes Adormecidos

Corey Goode revela os mistérios da tecnologia da Antiga Raça dos Construtores, os gigantes adormecidos e o que o seu despertar anuncia para a humanidade. Éons mais tarde, espalhados entre as ruínas, uma raça mais jovem de seres ruivos gigantescos usa esta tecnologia antiga para dormir em êxtase, aguardando o dia marcado para o despertar.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.