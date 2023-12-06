SHaDoWCa7 sings Away In a Manger (Christmas Song)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

SHaDoWCa7 sings a Christmas song "Away In a Manger." Original upload on 2013-12-13.

Lyrics: Away In a Manger

Away in a manger no crib for a bed,

The little Lord Jesus laid down His sweet head.

The stars in the heavens looked down where He lay,

The little Lord Jesus asleep on the hay.

The cattle are lowing, the Baby awakes,

But little Lord Jesus, no crying He makes;

I love Thee, Lord Jesus, look down from the sky

And stay by my cradle 'til morning is nigh.

Be near me, Lord Jesus, I ask Thee to stay

Close by me forever, and love me, I pray;

Bless all the dear children in Thy tender care,

And fit us for Heaven to live with Thee there!

