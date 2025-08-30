TRUMP'S TARIFFS RULED ILLEGAL? (last night's footage)

A U.S. appeals court (7–4 split) has ruled that most of President Trump’s tariffs are unlawfull, dealing a major blow to his trade agenda.

⚠️ The tariffs remain in effect until Oct. 14 to allow time for a Supreme Court appeal.

Trump's reply on Truth Social from last night:

https://x.com/TrumpDailyPosts/status/1961552412747206809

Adding, also from last night:

Did the US JUST Greenlight Deep Strikes Into Russia?

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker confirms:

“We are providing capabilities for longer-range strikes, and most likely the Ukrainians are going to use them.” (Fox News)

The Biden–Trump strategy of escalation continues.







