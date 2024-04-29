Self-Immolation, Waco & the SDA, Freemasonry, Hollywood, Jesuits, Jews, 9/11, WWII Atrocities, Sex Drugs & the CIA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FT 2024-04-28 Sex Drugs & the CIA
Topics list:
* Johnny’s rules to the Team on journalism.
* The self-immolations of Aaron Bushnell and Max Azzarello: Hawkeye’s notes.
* Timothy McVeigh, Norman Schwarzkopf, Freemasonry and Rome.
* Calendar tie-in between Bushnell, Waco and Bill Hicks (Alex Jones?).
* Critical examination of the Bushnell video.
* The Schwarzkopf-Roosevelt-Lindberg Freemasonic connection.
* Is Hollywood movie-maker Guy Ritchie a fan of Johnny?
* Revisiting the new “superhero/villain” Hollywood paradigm: why they’re doing what they do without exception, oblivious of financial flops.
* These are the movies Hollywood SHOULD be making, instead we get “Civil War”, “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie”.
* The agenda behind the 2024 movie “Civil War”.
* “The Mission” (1986): bold Jesuit propaganda and gaslighting.
* Jewish appearances verses perceived Jewish power.
* SDA “Public Affairs and Religious Liberty” Director Ganoune Diop fires a warning shot at orthodox Adventists: “You are closet terrorists!”
* Dexter Taylor and the NY agenda to shut down 3-D gun printing led by this Jesuit-trained female far-Left foreigner judge.
* “The United States Constitution does not apply in the State of New York.”
* Can you play the lawyer game and win?
* This flat-Earth personality—a recent guest on InfoWars—is skyrocketing in popularity because he blames JEWS.
* 9/11: Jews or Jesuits?
* What really happened to the President of Poland on 10 April 2010?
* From Stalin to Putin: there is less change than you hoped for.
* What else occurred on 10 April throughout history? You’ll be surprised.
* Who controlled (controls) Jeffrey Epstein: the Mossad or the CIA?
* What really happened to Ghislaine Maxwell?
* What does the Bible say about the proposed “Red Heifer” sacrifice in Israel?
* Will the transition to digital currency be mandatory, based on a false flag?
* What is the REAL agenda behind “climate change”?
* Disturbing fire-throwing robot dog.
* Clark University, Atlanta and the subversive secret society agenda aimed at young black students.
* Dave McGowan, Laurel Canyon, the A-bomb, Bigfoot and the moon.
* “Tune in, turn on and drop out.” The shocking secret behind the 60’s “sex, drugs and rock & roll” culture.
* Johnny’s formula for keeping a volunteer group together.
