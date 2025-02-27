2025-2-27 you should definitely give AI control over the govt - sure, that will go well

(spoken in sarcasm)

Why don't you just think about what that would like, when team satan uses AI in every agency now against you. What will that look like? Imagine handing it They have to work hard to build the systems, to hand it over to lucifer to destroy you. Just like you serve thee God, they serve a god too. Why don't you spend a little time thinking about all this. Spend a little time thinking just how much life has changed for the worse for people with their stupid phones, and the radiation that is killing them slowly every day. Think about how no one can do anything without their phone now. Think about the impact of embracing AI to do your tasks now too. Then what? Why don't people just want to be people and do what people do? I guess mankind will just not need to live anymore either, because they automated everything until there was no point to live. If you don't know about God, the garden, a covenant, christ our forgiveness and door to walk out...if we are wiling....if we choose... If you don't know about what it is like to ride upon the high places of the earth with the Father in sabbath! or coming to a land where HE has chosen to place His Name there... The Yisrael of Yahuah live very different lives in peace with the Father, walking in, keeping, observing His commandments, and have been separated away, by choice, from all else, to the Father. Do you want to know what that's all about? Then come... and leave them and their AI and all their stuff behind....there is nothing but impending judgment upon all the people of that place; aren't you tired of it anyhow? Come, I say, come...

Rev 18:4 And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.

2Co 6:14 Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion hath light with darkness?

2Co 6:15 And what concord hath Christ with Belial? or what part hath he that believeth with an infidel?

2Co 6:16 And what agreement hath the temple of God with idols? for ye are the temple of the living God; as God hath said, I will dwell in them, and walk in them; and I will be their God, and they shall be my people.

2Co 6:17 Wherefore come out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord, and touch not the unclean thing; and I will receive you,

2Co 6:18 And will be a Father unto you, and ye shall be my sons and daughters, saith the Lord Almighty.

Eze 20:5 And say unto them, Thus saith the Lord GOD; In the day when I chose Israel, and lifted up mine hand unto the seed of the house of Jacob, and made myself known unto them in the land of Egypt, when I lifted up mine hand unto them, saying, I am the LORD your God;

Eze 20:6 In the day that I lifted up mine hand unto them, to bring them forth of the land of Egypt into a land that I had espied for them, flowing with milk and honey, which is the glory of all lands:

Eze 20:7 Then said I unto them, Cast ye away every man the abominations of his eyes, and defile not yourselves with the idols of Egypt: I am the LORD your God.

Eze 20:10 Wherefore I caused them to go forth out of the land of Egypt, and brought them into the wilderness.

Eze 20:11 And I gave them my statutes, and shewed them my judgments, which if a man do, he shall even live in them.

Eze 20:12 Moreover also I gave them my sabbaths, to be a sign between me and them, that they might know that I am the LORD that sanctify them.

Eze 20:18 But I said unto their children in the wilderness, Walk ye not in the statutes of your fathers, neither observe their judgments, nor defile yourselves with their idols:

Eze 20:19 I am the LORD your God; walk in my statutes, and keep my judgments, and do them;

Eze 20:20 And hallow my sabbaths; and they shall be a sign between me and you, that ye may know that I am the LORD your God.













