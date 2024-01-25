Hezbollah Rains Incendiary Munitions On Israel; Iran-backed Militants Up Their Game? | Report

Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah reportedly fired rockets containing white phosphorus into Israel. According to Israeli media, two mortar shells were fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon into the Metulla area last week. It is suspected to have contained white phosphorus, as after landing, it exploded and led to a big fire.
