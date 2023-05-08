BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Deep State Weaponizing AI to Enslave Humanity
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
303 views • 05/08/2023

Deep State actors including individuals such as Bill Gates, tyrants such as the Chinese Communist Party and companies such as Google are weaponizing Artificial Intelligence to create the most comprehensive system of tyranny ever devised by mankind, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Already, leading figures behind AI are sounding the alarm about it. And yet, US banks are funneling American capital to China for AI development as Bill Gates promises that AI will soon replace teachers to "educate" children. Fed by unfathomable amounts of data being vacuumed up on virtually every, this Deep State weapon may be the end of freedom forever—at least if the totalitarians are not stopped. 


Keywords
googleaiartificial intelligencechinabill gates
