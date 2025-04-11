BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Street Racer (1996, Saturn)
14 views • 5 months ago

Street Racer ( known as Street Racer Extra (ストリート レーサー エクストラ) in Japan) is racing game similar to Mario Kart by British developer Vivid Image. It was published by Ubi Soft and Vivid Image and only released in Europe, Australia and Japan.
The game lets you choose between 8 different kart racers. Everyone has different skills in teams of acceleration, handling etc. You can choose between practising, a single race or a tournament. As usual, you need to unlock the higher tournaments by winning the lower ones.
Each player can fly a short time with his vehicle, and lash out to smack his opponents. Power-ups like speed boosts can be picked up on the track.
Street Racer supports up to 8 players.
The game was also released for the SNES, PC, Playstation and Mega Drive / Genesis Ports to the Game Gear and the 32X were cancelled.

sega saturnracing gameubi softvivid image
