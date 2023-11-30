The Supreme Court recognized the international LGBT movement as an extremist organization and banned it in Russia

▪️Various signs and manifestations of extremist orientation have been identified in the activities of the movement in the Russian Federation, including the incitement of social and religious hatred, the lawsuit says.

▪️The decision to ban the LGBT movement in Russia comes into force immediately, the court said

The decision to label the LGBT movement as extremist will not impact the lives of ordinary people of any orientation, according to lawyer Dmitry Agranovsky.

Agranovsky stated, "It is not individuals of a specific orientation that are prohibited, but a specific organization that uses its agenda for engaging in destructive activities."