© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. McCullough Names the Culprits in the Greatest Crime Against Humanity Organizations: • The World Health Organization • The Gates Foundation • The Wellcome Trust • The Rockefeller Foundation • United Nations (UN) • Gavi • UNITAID Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and… https://t.co/YHoLmAbnGq