The Prisoner - Dance Of The Dead - Episode 8

"Dance of the Dead" - Original UK Air Date - 17 November 1967
Number Six tries to save an old friend who is headed for destruction at the hands of the Village.
The Prisoner is an allegorical British science fiction television series starring Patrick McGoohan. A single season of 17 episodes was filmed between September 1966 and January 1968. The first episode in the UK aired in September 1967, although the global premiere was in Canada several weeks earlier. The series was released in the US in June 1968.
