DESTROYING WESTERN CIVILIZATION

The traitors in our midst must be exposed and we must insist that our elected representatives honor their oath of office and stand in defense of our republic. There is no reasonable option; we either stand and fight for our freedom now, or we slink meekly to our eventual subjugation.

In the UK and around the world, politically astute observers are looking to America as the last best hope for liberty and freedom in the civilized world. They are praying that Americans will awaken in time to save ourselves, then become the liberators of the rest of humanity. It is up to us to accept that responsibility.

America and most of the free market capitalist economies are under open attack by forces of globalism, Marxism and crony capitalism.

As a lifelong observer of human nature and the lack of spiritual discipline that most modern societies embrace, it is not impossible to see how easily 21st century civic institutions are manipulated and destroyed by those with enormous wealth and a desire to control others.

As one by one the iconic American institutions holding us together like glue are attacked, compromised, abandoned, and replaced by anarchy and civil disorder, we are forced to admit that many institutions we took for granted as rock solid could only have fallen from an internal rot and lack of fealty to the cause of liberty.

The true enemies of mankind are communism, Marxism, fascism, environmentalism, and globalism.

Guest: Mark Sutherland ~ Movie Producer, Political Analyst and Public Speaker born and raised in the United Kingdom, Mark has been involved in the Television and film industry in various roles in the U.K. since 1992, making drama for the BBC, ITV and CH4.

Mark co-produced and designed a feature film as well as a number of short films. His films have won awards on both sides of the Atlantic.

Mark has a background in education, having used his practical skills to teach in the U.K. Senior High Schools for 14 years prior to his career in movie production.

His technical assistance on various film projects depicting the events of January 6, 2021 have been viewed worldwide in coordination with the efforts of David Sumrall, Tim Rivers and others exposing the American Gulag system emerging after that seminal event in American history.

Mark is a frequent guest host of Connecting the Dots and host his own podcast on the UK.