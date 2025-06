5/31/23 STOP McCarthy’s Fiscal Irresponsibility! 202-225-3121 - #youarefreetv

5/31/23: Tonight we must call our Congressmen and demand they vote NO on the debt ceiling bill, deceptively called The Fiscal Responsibility Act. Unlimited spending, funding the Globalist Energy and woke agenda and insuring 10 years of stagflation that will be the death Nell of the American Economy! Call your Representative now, the vote is tonight! 202-225-3121

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!

Here are the links for today’s video:

Call 202 225 3121: Tell your Congressman to vote NO! This is a career defining vote! Primary anyone out who votes for this bill!

Kari Lake event tonight:

https://karilake.com/events

https://karilake.com/border

Maricopa Cty Machine Rigging:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/05/huge-kari-lake-drops-bomb-war-room-after/

Here are the Patriots saying NO to McCarthy:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/05/here-are-35-republicans-who-stand-we-people/

Peter Navarro: Debt Bill Cements Stagflation:

https://peternavarro.substack.com/p/the-biden-mccarthy-memorial-weekend

Andy Biggs (R-AZ) has a plan to keep fighting:

https://iqconnect.house.gov/iqextranet/view_newsletter.aspx?id=105090&c=AZ05AB

Spread the new film- The Great Awakening!

https://www.plandemicseries.com

Learn about Graphene/Polymer/Toxins being sprayed to further connect humans to the Digital Grid:

https://www.geoengineeringwatch.com

You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!

YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

For ALL Viewers,10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv



(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!