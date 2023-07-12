BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THIS IS INSANE 🔫🗺 NEWSPAPER PUBLISHES ONLINE INTERACTIVE MAP OF GUN OWNERS W/ NAMES AND ADDRESSES
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
57 views • 07/12/2023

Source: https://www.youtube.com/@2aNewsNow

AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: ⁣http://www.tumblr.com/tagged/from%20my%20cold%20dead%20hands


After Sandy Hook a newspaper decided to publish an online interactive map containing the names and home addresses of all the pistol permit holders licensed in Westchester and Rockland counties. Last week Everytown essentially pulled the same stunt, they published on their website an interactive map of all Federal Firearms Licensees in the country.


https://bearingarms.com/ranjit-singh/2023/07/10/remember-the-journal-news-online-interactive-map-of-gun-owners-everytown-just-pulled-a-similar-stunt-n72371


https://smokeybarn.com/newspaper-posts-gun-owners-names-addresses/


https://www.thejournal.ie/newpaper-publishes-gun-owner-names-new-york-731756-Dec2012/


Good comment from @jimcombs6760:


I propose the following:

1) Any government, business, or property owner prohibiting the lawful possession/carrying of a self defense weapon, must provide adequate protective measures to provide the same or higher level of protection that the individual would/could/should have been able to provide for them selves.

2) Any politician that proposes, sponsors/cosponsors, votes for, or enacts an unconstitutional ordinance, mandate, bill, rule, regulation, or law will be guilty of treasonous activity, punishable by removal from office, banned from ever holding elected/appointed office for life, fines totaling their salary during their elected/appointed term +5 years, and prisoned for not less than 5 years.

3) Any group, civil or political in nature that, by their actions or charter prohibit, or attempt to prohibit lawful/constitutional activities or that violate any part or parts of the Bill of Rights will be subject to the terms laid out in section 2.


Of course, I’m not a lawyer, politician, or judge. I’m just a person sick and tired of this.

Keywords
second amendmentintimidationmapgun registryhomosexual banking mafia
