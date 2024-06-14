Video of Mass Riots in the Capital of Argentina - part 2

208 views • 11 months ago

The proposed package of reforms to revive the Argentine economy includes declaring a state of economic emergency, cutting pensions, and restricting labor rights.

The police brutally dispersed protesters against the reforms of President Javier Milei.

Video of mass riots in the capital of Argentina.

